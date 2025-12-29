Premier League: Watch every game of New Year's round of fixtures on Sky Sports and stream with no contract on NOW

The festive Premier League football continues with a full midweek round of fixtures - and you can watch every match live on Sky Sports.

Six matches take place on Tuesday December 30, with four games kicking off at 7.30pm and two more at 8.15pm, including the top-of-the-table clash between Arsenal and Aston Villa.

Then on Thursday January 1, start the New Year with four more matches. Two games kick-off at 5.30pm, including Liverpool hosting Leeds less than a month after their 3-3 draw, before another two matches at 8pm, including Man City's trip to face unbeaten-at-home Sunderland.

This midweek's Premier League fixtures and channels

Tuesday December 30

Burnley vs Newcastle, kick-off 7.30pm. Live on Sky Sports Tennis from 6.30pm.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth, kick-off 7.30pm. Live on Sky Sports Main Event from 6.30pm.

Nottingham Forest vs Everton, kick-off 7.30pm. Live on Sky Sports Cricket from 6.30pm.

West Ham vs Brighton, kick-off 7.30pm. Live on Sky Sports Golf from 6.30pm.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa, kick-off 8.15pm. Live on Sky Sports Premier League from 6.30pm.

Man Utd vs Wolves, kick-off 8.15pm. Live on Sky Sports Football from 6.30pm.

Thursday January 1

Crystal Palace vs Fulham, kick-off 5.30pm. Live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm.

Liverpool vs Leeds, kick-off 5.30pm. Live on Sky Sports Main Event from 5pm.

Brentford vs Tottenham, kick-off 8pm. Live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7.45pm

Sunderland vs Man City, kick-off 8pm. Live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7.45pm.

