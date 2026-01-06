Premier League: Watch every game of midweek Matchweek 21 fixtures on Sky Sports and stream with no contract on NOW

There is another full midweek round of Premier League fixtures this week - and you can watch every match live on Sky Sports.

After West Ham lost at home to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night, there are EIGHT more matches on Wednesday January 7. Six matches kick-off at 7.30pm, including the west London derby between Fulham and Chelsea.

Manchester United's trip to Burnley in their first match under interim boss Darren Fletcher is then one of two 8.15pm kick-offs, along with Newcastle hosting Leeds.

The midweek round then concludes with a massive game between Premier League leaders Arsenal and fourth-placed Liverpool on Thursday January 8. Kick-off at the Emirates Stadium is 8pm.

This midweek's Premier League fixtures and channels

Tuesday January 6

West Ham 1-2 Nottingham Forest

Wednesday January 7

Bournemouth vs Tottenham, kick-off 7.30pm. Live on Sky Sports Golf from 6pm.

Brentford vs Sunderland, kick-off 7.30pm. Live on Sky Sports Tennis from 6pm.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa, kick-off 7.30pm. Live on Sky Sports+ from 6pm.

Everton vs Wolves, kick-off 7.30pm. Live on Sky Sports F1 from 6pm.

Fulham vs Chelsea, kick-off 7.30pm. Live on Sky Sports Football from 6pm.

Man City vs Brighton, kick-off 7.30pm. Live on Sky Sports Main Event from 6pm.

Burnley vs Man Utd, kick-off 8.15pm. Live on Sky Sports Premier League from 6pm.

Newcastle vs Leeds, kick-off 8.15pm. Live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7pm.

Thursday January 8

Arsenal vs Liverpool, kick-off 8pm. Live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

You can also watch all the highlights from EVERY game on the Sky Sports app shortly after full-time.

