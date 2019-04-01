England Women's Lucy Bronze visualises winning the World Cup in Lyon 'every day'

1:52 Bronze spoke to Sky Sports News about the upcoming World Cup in France Bronze spoke to Sky Sports News about the upcoming World Cup in France

Lyon's Lucy Bronze says every day she drives past the stadium where the World Cup final will be played visualising England winning the tournament.

The Women's World Cup will be hosted in France in the summer, with the final played at Parc Olympique Lyonnais on July 7.

The Lionesses are in a strong position to lift the trophy after winning the SheBelieves Cup last month, and Bronze - who plays for Lyon - says there isn't a day spent in the city when she isn't thinking about it.

"Every day, I drive past the stadium because the training ground's next door," Bronze told Sky Sports News.

"I literally look at the stadium thinking 'we're winning the World Cup here. Someone for England is scoring in this goal and we're lifting that trophy, and I'm not having nothing else'. That is going through my head every day.

Lucy Bronze is looking forward to having plenty of travelling support at the World Cup

"I play games there obviously as well, and I stand in the middle of the centre circle and I just look round and I'm like 'this crowd is going to just be full of people chanting for England when we lift the trophy. I've pictured everything.'"

Bronze says the World Cup will be a great spectacle in France, and is excited about the prospect of having travelling support.

"Lyon itself is an amazing city, and an amazing stadium. Obviously it's close for all our family is well, which is a little bit different to Canada [hosts of the 2015 World Cup], so we'll have a little bit more support.

"It's an exciting tournament for us, an exciting time, an exciting time to be part of women's football."

Bronze in action for Lyon against Wolfsburg in the Champions League quarter-finals

Lyon have made it into the semi-finals of the Women's Champions League, and will face Chelsea in their last-four tie. Bronze says despite wanting to win the tournament, she was quick to remind her team-mates where her priorities lie.

"The girls are super excited, they're like 'I can't wait to go to London, we're playing against Chelsea and it's so cool - what are you going to tell us about your England team-mates?' and I'm like 'nothing, it's a World Cup year, you ain't finding out nothing from me!"

Bronze says the Lionesses will take plenty of momentum from the SheBelieves Cup win, after going unbeaten throughout the competition.

Bronze shouts orders at team-mates during an international against Sweden in November

"It's a really big confidence boost," said Bronze. "Some really good performances, some times when we didn't perform so well as well, but I think what we take from it is that we won; we beat teams, we scored goals.

"This England team sometimes has been criticised for not scoring enough goals, for not playing nice enough football, but we're doing that now, we're competing with the best teams by playing the way we want to play, by doing us.

"It's England, and it's England playing our way, and doing it successfully. So we took a lot of confidence from it, but a lot of things to work on as well."