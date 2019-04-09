England Women 2-1 Spain Women: Beth Mead and Ellen White score in Lionesses win

Ellen White celebrates scoring England Women's second goal against Spain with Toni Duggan and Georgia Stanway

Goals from Beth Mead and Ellen White saw an experimental England Women's side beat Spain 2-1 at Swindon Town's County Ground.

Mead strengthened her claim for a place in Phil Neville's squad at this summer's World Cup with her fifth England goal to put them ahead in the 36th minute.

England looked to be cruising to a comfortable victory when White doubled their advantage in the opening minute of the second period.

However, the home side were sloppy at times and gave Spain a 67th-minute lifeline as Atiana Bonmati set up a nervy finish, but the Lionesses held on.

Team news Toni Duggan and Rachel Daly were the only two players to keep their place in the starting XI following the defeat to Canada.



There was just one change to the Spain side who beat Brazil 2-1 on Friday - Marta Corredera coming in for Marta Torrejon.

After suffering a shock 1-0 defeat to Canada on Friday night, Neville admitted there was an 'anxiousness' in the camp ahead of their final warm-up game before World Cup selection.

That transmitted onto the pitch in the opening stages as Spain took the game to the much-changed England side without really troubling debutant keeper Ellie Roebuck.

However, the home side eventually took the lead when Jade Moore's sumptuous pass took out three Spanish defenders and Toni Duggan combined with White before the ball was squared for Mead to tap in.

Exquisite one-touch passing then enabled White to extend the lead, but Bonmati coolly converted a clever cut-back to make it 2-1.

Player ratings England: Roebuck (6), Greenwood (6), Bright (7), Williamson (6), Daly (7), Stanway (6), Moore (7), Scott (6), Mead (7), White (7), Duggan (6)



Subs: Earps (6), Bonner (6), Walsh (6), Staniforth (6), Ubogagu (6), Parris (NA)



Spain: Panos (6), Corredera (6), Paredes (6), Pereira (6), Leon (7), Losada (6), Meseguer (6), Sampedro (6), Putellas (6), Caldentey (6), Hermoso (6)



Subs: Ouahabi (6), Andres (6), Sosa (6), Torrecilla (6), Bonmati (6)



Player of the match: Beth Mead

The Lionesses nearly gifted the midfielder a late equaliser, with substitute Mary Earps caught flat-footed as she raced out to cut out a ball over the top, but Millie Bright and Gemma Bonner were on hand to cover.

Boss Phil Neville will be disappointed some of his fringe players didn't take their chance to shine against the Spanish but that accusation cannot be levelled at the Arsenal forward.

A constant threat with her pace, Mead has now scored five goals in 12 appearances for the Lionesses and has surely done enough to secure her spot in this summer's squad.

Beth Mead celebrates after scoring England Women's opener against Spain.

The managers

Phil Neville: "We made that many changes, as well as those in the second half, but I was disappointed with our composure.

"I was disappointed with our defending for the Spain goal and we can't afford the best teams and players to have that sort of space and we got a little bit ragged in the second half.

"But it's the end of the road of a long journey and we can now concentrate on going to France.

"I've rotated and given everyone a chance and now it's time to get into World Cup mode."

What's Next?

Phil Neville's side face Denmark on Saturday May 25 at Walsall before playing New Zealand on Saturday June 1 at Brighton's AMEX Stadium.

They then kick off their World Cup campaign against Scotland in Nice on Sunday June 9.