Phil Neville says Lionesses hungry to become 'one of world's greatest teams'

Nikita Parris is congratulated by teammates Rachel Daley and Steph Houghton after scoring against the United States in the 2019 SheBelieves Cup

England Women head coach Phil Neville says the Lionesses want to become one of the world's greatest teams.

Their preparations for this summer's World Cup in France continue on Friday with a friendly against Canada in Manchester.

Neville, who has been in charge since January 2018, said ahead of the fixture: "I sat in a room with my team just before we played Russia 12 months ago and we were talking about objectives for next year.

"What blew me away was that I wanted them just to say, 'we want to win the World Cup'. They actually went bigger.

"They said, 'we want bigger than just winning a World Cup - we want, over the next five, 10 years, for the Lionesses to become one of the greatest sports teams in the world, to be talked about like the All Blacks, leave legacies that the young kids of today will always remember'.

"I was like, 'wow - this is good because they're thinking bigger than actually what I thought they were thinking'. I had to readjust my objectives."

England are set to head into the showpiece in France, which runs from June 7 to July 7, with considerable expectation upon them.

2:25 England Women head coach Phil Neville hopes he would have the courage to take his players off the pitch if they suffered racial abuse while captain Steph Houghton says it's time to take a stand. England Women head coach Phil Neville hopes he would have the courage to take his players off the pitch if they suffered racial abuse while captain Steph Houghton says it's time to take a stand.

They achieved their best ever Women's World Cup run in 2015, reaching the semi-finals with a 2-1 victory over hosts Canada and finishing third, also reaching the last four of Euro 2017, and last month they won the invitational SheBelieves Cup for the first time.

That campaign saw them beat Brazil and Japan and draw with hosts and defending world champions the United States.

Neville said of the expectation: "We are not going to back off from that or be fearful or panic about it. We actually want to enjoy it.

"In 2015, maybe the expectation wasn't there. England went to a tournament hoping rather than believing. Now we're going to a tournament with the expectation on us and it's where we want to be."

He added: "If I was in the Canada side or the manager, I would be thinking, 'let's get right into England, they've just won the SheBelieves, they are talking about winning the World Cup'.

"We're a scalp. So tomorrow for me, it is - how can my players handle that?"