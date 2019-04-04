FA to create new board to oversee development of women's football

The Women's Super League recently secured a multi-million-pound sponsorship deal to run until 2022

The Football Association will create a new board dedicated to the development of professional and semi-professional women's football.

Women's clubs will be represented for the first time, and teams have been asked to nominate senior executives to fill six spaces reserved for club representatives.

Currently, the FA only consult with the pre-existing Women's Football Board, which does not contain any club representation - women's clubs are consulted but do not have any voting powers at present.

1:13 England and Chelsea striker Fran Kirby says the World Cup will be huge this summer and any England success will be massive for women's sport. England and Chelsea striker Fran Kirby says the World Cup will be huge this summer and any England success will be massive for women's sport.

The newly-formed board will also comprise of three FA representatives and three independent performance and commercial experts, including an independent chair.

Issues falling under the new board's remit will include medical insurance, the quality of refereeing standards, and negotiating a new TV rights deal.

The Women's Football Board, meanwhile, will continue to determine the overall strategy for the women's game.