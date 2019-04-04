FA to create new board to oversee development of women's football
Last Updated: 04/04/19 11:36am
The Football Association will create a new board dedicated to the development of professional and semi-professional women's football.
Women's clubs will be represented for the first time, and teams have been asked to nominate senior executives to fill six spaces reserved for club representatives.
Currently, the FA only consult with the pre-existing Women's Football Board, which does not contain any club representation - women's clubs are consulted but do not have any voting powers at present.
The newly-formed board will also comprise of three FA representatives and three independent performance and commercial experts, including an independent chair.
Issues falling under the new board's remit will include medical insurance, the quality of refereeing standards, and negotiating a new TV rights deal.
The Women's Football Board, meanwhile, will continue to determine the overall strategy for the women's game.