Jill Scott says England Women will have to match physical Cameroon

Jill Scott says England Women will have to match Cameroon's physicality on Sunday to progress into the World Cup quarter-finals.

The Manchester City player is set to overtake goalkeeper Peter Shilton in making the most England appearances at a World Cup should she feature in the Lionesses' last-16 clash at Valenciennes.

Earning 139 caps overall, Scott is taking part in her fourth World Cup as well as making five appearances for Team GB during the 2012 London Olympics.

It was in that competition where she last came up against Cameroon, scoring in a 3-0 group-stage victory.

"It was a fantastic experience being involved in 2012 and I remember them being very physical," Scott said.

"You knew when you were going in for a tackle, you had to go in just as hard as them and that's something we've got to note for tomorrow.

"We know that is a big part of their game and I know it's going to be tough, they work very hard all over the pitch and we need to match that."

It's a style that suits the 32-year-old though, with the box-to-box player admitting her approach has not changed over the years - despite her growing seniority with the Lionesses' camp.

"I am [an] all-or-nothing player - you have probably seen that in past tournaments when I have been told to be careful when I'm on a yellow," Scott added.

"I just can't do it to be honest, I always give 100 per cent whether it is a training session or for club or country.

"And as long as I can go to bed every night knowing I have done everything I can that day to be a better player I'm happy."