Dermot Gallagher defends VAR amid Cameroon controversy against England

VAR was the centre of attention during England's 3-0 win over Cameroon

Dermot Gallagher has defended VAR after more controversy in the Women's World Cup marred England's win over Cameroon.

VAR will be used in the Premier League for the first time from August to intervene on 'clear and obvious errors' or 'serious missed incidents' relating to goals, penalties, straight red cards and cases of mistaken identity.

But it has continued to make the headlines during the Women's World Cup, with Cameroon twice refusing to restart play after two VAR goal decisions went against them during their last-16 defeat to England.

Cameroon Women were incensed by VAR decisions in their World Cup defeat

"The referee has the VAR there and players were explained about VAR before the competition," Gallagher told Sky Sports.

"Everybody knew how it worked. The referee has made two absolutely correct decisions in line with the protocol."

VAR was also used at the 2018 World Cup and in last season's Champions League knockout stages, with the technology making dramatic interventions during Tottenham's semi-final victory over Manchester City.

"It's a work in progress there's no doubt about that," former referee Gallagher added. "I think in the Premier League they want to adopt a slightly different policy in so much as the referee will still have the option to go to the screen, but they won't go maybe as often as the referees do in this tournament or in other tournaments I've seen.

"But what you have to remember is when you look at the decisions that are made, these are big, big match-changing decisions and by-and-large they've got the decisions right.

VAR was used in the Champions League knockout stages last season

"The offside goal given that put Tottenham through to the Champions League semi-final - the goal that was disallowed with Aguero, was a VAR decision which would never have been picked up by the assistant. It was such a difficult call that was picked up by VAR.

"Everybody wanted the correct decision and the correct decision there saw Tottenham through to the Champions League semi-final rather than Manchester City. Now when you look at it like you cannot argue with the system."

Earlier in June, the Premier League confirmed that, along with graphics, clubs will be able to display "definitive" clips to help explain VAR decisions when the system is implemented for the 2019/20 season.