Megan Rapinoe urges US team-mates to 'think hard' about Donald Trump association

United States midfielder Megan Rapinoe has urged her team-mates to "think hard" about associating themselves with President Donald Trump.

Trump criticised Rapinoe on Twitter after footage shot earlier in 2019 emerged showing her saying "I'm not going to the f***ing White House" when she was asked if she would visit should the United States win the Women's World Cup.

It was an unwanted distraction ahead of the quarter-final against hosts France on Friday but the 33-year-old, who is openly gay and has previously accused Trump of being "sexist" and "misogynistic", refused to back down.

Donald Trump accused Rapinoe of disrespecting the United States

"I stand by the comments that I made about not wanting to go to the White House with exception of the expletive. My mom will be very upset about that," she told a press conference.

"Considering how much time and effort and pride we take in the platform we have, using it for good and leaving the game in a better place and hopefully the world in a better place, I don't think I would want to go.

"I would encourage my team-mates to think hard about lending that platform or having that co-opted by an administration that doesn't feel the same way and doesn't fight for the same things we fight for."

Rapinoe has described herself as a "walking protest" and was one of a number of athletes who followed Colin Kaepernick's lead in 2016 by kneeling during the national anthem in protest of social injustices and racial discrimination in the US.

Rapinoe refuses to sing the US national anthem

She now does stand but refuses to sing or put her hand over her heart like other US players. Asked whether the publicity had interfered with preparation, Rapinoe said it had had the opposite effect.

"I'm not worried about destabilising the dressing room. We have an incredibly strong dressing room and we are very open with each other," she added.

Rapinoe kneels during the US national anthem in 2016

"I didn't make the comments at a press conference here, they were made months ago, and are just resurfacing. If anything it fires everyone up a bit more."

Rapinoe has the full support of head coach Jill Ellis, who is also unconcerned by the media circus the comments created.

"I think this team has a remarkable focus, we all support Megan, she knows that," she said.

Rapinoe scored two penalties in the United States' win over Spain

"We know we have each others' backs in there. For our players there is only one purpose, one mission, so comments in the media I think we can block out easily.

"Focus has been phenomenal and we are just genuinely excited. People tend not to realise the US team lives in pressure. There is always a target on your back. The players are built for this."

Rapinoe has scored three times, including two in their last-16 victory over Spain, and has also added two assists in the United States' run to the last eight of the World Cup.