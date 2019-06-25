Ellen White says winning World Cup Golden Boot for England not a priroity

0:39 England forward Ellen White says the Lionesses 'must not dwell' on their win over Cameroon after various VAR controversies during the game, insisting that they are 'fully focused' on facing Norway in the last eight England forward Ellen White says the Lionesses 'must not dwell' on their win over Cameroon after various VAR controversies during the game, insisting that they are 'fully focused' on facing Norway in the last eight

Forward Ellen White says winning the Golden Boot for England at the 2019 Women's World Cup is "not a priority", insisting she is solely focused on helping the Lionesses defeat Norway in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

The 30 year-old Manchester City striker has scored four goals in three matches during the group stages; joint-third behind USA's Alex Morgan and Australia's Sam Kerr, who have five so far in the competition.

White, who has 85 caps for the Lionesses, is aiming to increase her tally for the rest of the tournament; but insists helping her team reach the latter stages of the World Cup takes precedent.

Ellen White scores the second goal for England Women against Cameroon

"I am really enjoying playing as part of this team, we have some talented individuals and a talented squad I am playing with that I am lucky to be a part of," White said.

"The golden boot isn't my priority, I am just playing with a smile on my face, the priority is progressing through this World Cup.

"Its going to be our toughest test to date, for us its about focusing solely on this Norway and that is our priority. We are going into it all guns blazing to get the result that we want."

Alex Greenwood scores England's third goal against Cameroon

England topped Group D with nine points and beat Cameroon 3-0 in the last 16; in a match which manager Phil Neville described as "not football" after the game was marred by the opposition's behaviour due to their reaction to several VAR controversies.

The England boss confirmed on Tuesday White's club and national team captain Houghton is a doubt for their quarter-final clash in Le Havre with an ankle problem.

White says her team are ready for Norway in the last eight and have moved on from their incident-packed triumph in Valenciennes.

She said: "We don't want to dwell on the Cameroon game too much we just want to look forward to Norway in the quarter-finals.

"We have come off the back of two clean sheets, which shows our togetherness and react under a lot of pressure as well as our professionalism. We know what Norway will bring and we are ready for that."