Phil Neville blasts Cameroon behaviour as England reach World Cup quarter-finals

Phil Neville was left furious by the behaviour of Cameroon's players during their 3-0 World Cup win

An angry Phil Neville said England's win over Cameroon "wasn't football" as he condemned their opponents' bizarre behaviour.

Cameroon twice refused to restart play after being hit by two VAR goal decisions against them during the World Cup last-16 match, in which England progressed with a 3-0 victory to set up a quarter-final against Norway on Wednesday.

Neville spoke to BBC Sport moments after full-time as England recorded their biggest win in a World Cup knock-out game, but the victory was far from the first thing on his mind. Here's every word from the Lionesses manager.

Cameroon's players initially refused to restart play after England's second goal was given by a VAR review

'That wasn't football'

Neville said: "It didn't feel like football, to be honest with you. We get briefings about coming on TV and saying it was a good win, and it was a good win, we played ok and we were ruthless in attack - but that wasn't football.

Ellen White had netted England's second goal which led to the first Cameroon protest

"It wasn't a World Cup last-16, in terms of the behaviour I want to see from footballers. This is going out worldwide. I can't stand here and say I particularly enjoyed it, my players didn't enjoy it, at half-time they were confused about the actions, what they should do.

"They kept their concentration fantastically, but with images going out worldwide about how to act, there's young girls out there seeing that behaviour. That's not right. We're into the quarter-finals but there's a bigger picture here. There's a certain standard of behaviour you have to have. My players had that and I'm proud.

Nigeria were spoken to by a FIFA official at half-time after their protests against the VAR decision

"None. None. The rules are the rules. The second goal - I lost count - Ellen White was onside. We know the rules, we've been spoken to 350,000 times by referees by the rules. The referee got everyone right, I thought she took pity on them at the end - we should've had a penalty.

"The behaviour is wrong, this is going out worldwide watching a team that's refusing to play. I'm proud of my players, of their discipline and going out to play football."