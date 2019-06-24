Cameroon face inquiry and possible disciplinary action after England incidents

Cameroon's players were left incensed following VAR controversies against Phil Neville's side

Cameroon are facing an inquiry and potential disciplinary action from FIFA and CAF (African Football Confederation), following a series of incidents which marred their 3-0 defeat to England in the Women's World Cup on Sunday.

Cameroon players furiously protested refereeing decisions and twice delayed the round-of-16 tie while appearing to consider leaving the contest against Phil Neville's side.

Augustine Ejangue spat on the arm of Toni Duggan during the first half, Nikita Parris was elbowed in the fourth minute of the game by Yvonne Leuko, and Cameroon's players were incensed when Ellen White's fourth goal of the tournament was allowed to stand prior to the interval.

Alexandra Takounda Engolo also escaped with a yellow card, despite an on-pitch VAR review, for a late challenge on Steph Houghton in second-half stoppage time.

FIFA's disciplinary body is likely to look, as part of its routine reviews of matches, at some of the incidents, while Isha Johansen, the chair of the women's football committee for the African Football Confederation (CAF), said her body will be opening an inquiry.

1:50 Speaking to Sky Sports News, Cameroon forward Ajara Nchout has hit out at the officiating in their 3-0 World Cup defeat to England, following various VAR controversies during the game Speaking to Sky Sports News, Cameroon forward Ajara Nchout has hit out at the officiating in their 3-0 World Cup defeat to England, following various VAR controversies during the game

"Whilst remaining proud of our African teams that participated in the FIFA Women's World Cup, yesterday's match between England and Cameroon reflected badly, not only on African women's football but African football on the whole," said Johansen, who is also president of the Sierra Leone Football Association.

"It is an issue which will be addressed and dealt with at the appropriate levels of governance," she added in a statement.

Cameroon forward Ajara Nchout hit out at the referee's performance during England's win in Valenciennes after the 26-year-old's 48th-minute goal was disallowed for offside, reducing her to tears.

0:41 Former England international Rachel Yankey reacts to the Lionesses' ill-tempered World Cup last-16 victory over Cameroon Former England international Rachel Yankey reacts to the Lionesses' ill-tempered World Cup last-16 victory over Cameroon

She told Sky Sports News: "Yesterday we were so angry because the referee was not so good.

"We were angry but afterwards we said 'no, we need to play and finish our job later'.

"Of course it was difficult for everyone... we try our best, now we will go back home and work better to come back next time.

1:25 England and Reading's Gemma Davison said that Phil Neville's side showed "resilience" and remained "professional" against Cameroon England and Reading's Gemma Davison said that Phil Neville's side showed "resilience" and remained "professional" against Cameroon

"We accept the decisions because it's football."

Meanwhile, England manager Neville heavily criticised the behaviour of Cameroon, saying he was "utterly ashamed at the behaviour of the opposition".

Gallagher: Referee not to blame

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher spoke out in defence of referee Qin Liang, who has also come in for criticism, in an interview with Sky Sports News.

He said: "The referee has the VAR there, the players were explained about it before the competition.

"The two decisions they talk about, for the second England goal Nikita Parris is offside but that's not an offence - when Ellen White scored, she's quite clearly onside, there's no doubt about that.

Qin Liang had a difficult game with the whistle

"The goal disallowed for Cameroon, you feel some sympathy. Before VAR, that wouldn't have been spotted. But I'm positive it's a very tight, difficult call. VAR has no tolerance level. The players know that, and when you see the lines across the pitch, it's quite clear the Cameroon player is just offside. Only just, but you either are or you aren't.

"The referee has made two absolutely correct decisions. I don't see how she can be blamed in any way.

"The players weren't out of control. They were angry and upset but they have to continue playing or the game has to be abandoned. I've seen an article saying people should intervene and do this and that, but the referee really is in a very bad position at that point because she wants the game to continue.

"You don't want to abandon the game - that's the last resort - so you have to try to reason with the players and fortunately they came to their senses on both occasions."