Alex Morgan says there is a 'double standard for females' after tea celebration backlash

Alex Morgan has rebuffed criticism of her sipping tea celebration during the USA's 2-1 semi-final win against England, stating that backlash towards it was an example of "double standards for females in sport."

Morgan scored a 31st minute header, which helped secure the USA's place at their third consecutive Women's World Cup final, as they face prepare to face the Netherlands on July 7.

The 30-year-old said she was surprised at some of the criticism of the celebration, suggesting men did not receive such scrutiny for the way they react to scoring.

"I feel that there is some sort of double standard for females in sports to feel like we have to be humble in our successes and have to celebrate, but not too much, and have to do something but it always has to be in a limited fashion," she said.

"You see men celebrating all around the world in big tournaments, grabbing their sacks or whatever it is, and when I look at sipping a cup of tea, I'm a little taken aback.

"You have to laugh about it, to see all of the criticism," she said.

Morgan said she was unhappy with the way English forward Lianne Sanderson, who was working as a television pundit, reacted by calling the gesture "disrespectful" to the England players.

Sanderson played with Morgan ogtether at Orlando Pride in the National Women's Soccer League.

"I'm a little disappointed in that and obviously we were team mates at Orlando Pride so I have the utmost respect for Lianne and all of my team mates that I've ever played with. So, its a little disappointing to see that," she added.