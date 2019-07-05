England forward Toni Duggan leaves Barcelona after two years

Toni Duggan spent two years with the Spanish giants

England forward Toni Duggan has left Barcelona Women after two years with the Spanish club.

Duggan joined Barcelona from Manchester City in 2017 and went on to play 72 games, scoring 29 goals in the process.

She won the Copa de la Reina and the Copa Catalunya Femenina during her time in Barcelona and was twice a runner-up in the Primera Division Femenina and the UEFA Women's Champions League last season.

Duggan will be looking to feature in England's third-place play-off against Sweden on Saturday

Duggan said: "It was a dream come true to wear the famous colours of FC Barcelona. To represent one of the biggest and most special clubs in the world has been a huge honour - but I feel the time is right for me to pursue a new challenge.

"Together with my team-mates and, of course, the wonderful supporters, I was able to win two trophies and enjoy many other memorable moments. A great many people have helped me over the last two years and I want to thank them all - you will always be in my heart."

Duggan is currently part of England Women's World Cup squad, who are preparing to face Sweden in the third-place playoff on Saturday, following their 2-1 defeat against the USA in the semi-final.

The 27-year-old has made 71 appearances for her country, registering 22 goals and will be looking to add a second World Cup bronze medal to her collection after being an essential part of the the 2015 World Cup squad who finished third.

Duggan broke through the academy at Everton before a move to City in 2013.