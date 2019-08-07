Ji So-yun signs Chelsea Women contract extension until 2022

South Korea international Ji So-yun has extended her stay with Chelsea Women

Chelsea Women midfielder Ji So-yun has signed a contract extension until 2022.

The South Korea international joined Chelsea in 2014 and has scored 56 goals in 136 appearances for them.

Ji was part of the Chelsea squads that secured Women's Super League and FA Cup doubles in both 2015 and 2018 and is keen to help them win some silverware in the coming season after a barren 2018/19 campaign.

"It means so much to me to be able to extend my contract with Chelsea," the 28-year-old told the club's official website.

"I am always grateful for the opportunities and I am excited to stay with the club.

"We didn't win any trophies last year, so I want to win everything this year and I want us to be back in the Champions League.

"This season overall is something I look forward to because we have a massive challenge ahead of us to make sure that we win trophies and qualify for the Champions League again."

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes, whose side finished third in the WSL last term and reached the Champions League semi-finals, said: "I think the fact that Chelsea can keep their best players and they chose to stay at the football club is a real statement in itself.

"Ji is one of the best players in the world and she showed that in the Champions League last season, and every year she has progressively improved.

"Ji could play for any club in the world but she chose Chelsea and I think that's a big statement from her."

Chelsea Women will begin their Premier League campaign at home to London rivals Tottenham - newly-promoted to the top division - in front of a sell-out crowd at Stamford Bridge on September 8.