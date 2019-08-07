Manchester City Women sign Lee Geum-min

South Korea forward Lee Geum-min featured at this summer's World Cup in France

Manchester City Women have signed South Korea forward Lee Geum-min on a two-year deal, subject to international clearance.

The 25-year-old joins from Gyeongju KHNP, for whom she scored six goals in 10 appearances.

Lee has scored 16 goals for South Korea in 54 games and featured for them at this summer's World Cup in France.

Lee said on mancity.com: "I'm very honoured to be here. Manchester City - the name itself - is very attractive to me and I want to experience the English league.

"To my team-mates, my coaches, my manager, the fans and everyone involved, I want to be remembered as a good player. I will do my best to impress them and have a positive impact. I am very excited to join this team.

"I think myself very technical. I think one of my main advantages is my ball possession capability. I want to fully exploit my technique and skills."

City boss Nick Cushing said: "Previously, we've tended to recruit English or European players, but we wanted an attacking player who would bring us some real attacking prowess and a bit of flair.

"We watched South Korea in the World Cup and we were really impressed by Geum-min - her ability to go one-v-one against players in the attacking third and her ability to create chances and score goals.

"Initially, we saw her at the World Cup and then we saw a lot of footage from her club team in South Korea.

"She's not only a good player but she has a lot of potential to improve and grow. We think we can help her to do that here at Manchester City."