England Women’s boss Phil Neville dismisses US speculation

Phil Neville says he is"100 per cent happy" as England Women’s boss despite links to the United States Women’s vacancy.

Ahead of Tuesday's 2-1 friendly defeat to Norway in Bergen, it was reported Neville was the number one target of world champions USA to replace outgoing manager Jill Ellis.

But when asked about the rumours after the game, Neville - who is set to be in charge of a Great Britain team at next summer's Tokyo Olympics - said: "I've been linked with a number of jobs since becoming England manager and that's because my players have been so good.

"I've said before, I love the job I am doing, it's a tremendous challenge.

"The players are heading in the right direction and I get backed unbelievably by the FA. So I am 100 per cent happy."

England's defeat to Norway now means the Lionesses have gone four games without a win since their 3-0 World Cup quarter-final victory over the same opponents in June.

During Tuesday's match, the Football Association also announced the next fixture will be a friendly against Brazil at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium on October 5.

And Neville said: "We've got another game after that that we'll announce shortly, and I've said to them we have to win both games. We have to start winning games again and playing better."