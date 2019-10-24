Anfield to host Liverpool vs Everton in Women's Super League

Liverpool Women will play a league game at Anfield for the first time when they face Everton in the Merseyside derby on November 17.

The city rivals will face off during the FA's Women's Football Weekend, with the men's last international break of 2019 creating a pause in the Premier League and EFL calendars.

It marks the fourth game of the Women's Super League season played at a Premier League stadium - after the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium, and the clash between Chelsea and Tottenham at Stamford Bridge, and the game between West Ham and Tottenham at the London Stadium.

Anfield will host Liverpool Women for the first time on November 17

"This is an historic moment for women's football on Merseyside," said Peter Moore, Liverpool CEO and Liverpool Women president.

"Our fans now have the opportunity to watch our women's team at our spiritual home and I'm sure it will be a memorable occasion."

"Myself, the staff and the players are all thrilled to have the opportunity to play a game at Anfield," said Liverpool Women manager Vicky Jepson.

"It is always special to represent a club like Liverpool but to do so at our home stadium is a fantastic prospect.

Manchester City Women won their first derby clash with Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season

"It's a great chance for us to introduce our women's team to a whole new group of Reds' supporters and quite simply we can't wait."

Last season, the two sides won one derby each with Liverpool Women overcoming their rivals 3-1 at their normal home base of Prenton Park, home of Tranmere Rovers, in May.

The derby will mark the return of Liverpool Women at Anfield, who have played there in the 2013 FA Cup semi-final defeat to Arsenal, although that was considered as a neutral venue.