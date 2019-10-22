England Women to face Czech Republic in international friendly in November

England Women ended their winless run against Portugal earlier this month

England Women will travel to face the Czech Republic in a friendly next month, as they continue their preparations for the Euro 2021 championships.

Phil Neville's side will meet the Czechs on November 12, just three days after their friendly against Germany at Wembley.

The Lionesses will play in front of a sold-out Wembley for the first time in the history of the women's game in November, and Neville is under no illusions about its significance.

"It is great to have secured this away fixture which follows what I know will be a momentous occasion at Wembley against Germany in front of a sell-out crowd," Neville told TheFA.com

"Czech Republic will provide a very different test for us. The fact that Czech Republic has been chosen to host the U19 Euro finals in 2022 shows just how rapidly the women's game is growing in their country and how determined they are to progress the game."

England have automatically qualified for Euro 2021 as tournament hosts, while the Czech Republic sit second in their qualifying group behind Spain with one win from their first two games.

