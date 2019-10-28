Vlatko Andonovski appointed USA Women's head coach

Vlatko Andonovski will take over the USA World Cup winning team immediately

Vlatko Andonovski has been named the new USA Women's head coach after Jill Ellis stepped down following the 2019 World Cup victory.

Andonovski has coached in the National Women's Soccer League for seven seasons and leaves his role as head coach of Reign FC following the conclusion of their campaign.

The North Macedonian native has twice been named NWSL Coach of the Year in 2013 and 2019 and will become the ninth boss of the US team.

He succeeds two-time World Cup-winning manager Jill Ellis, following her success at the 2019 tournament, where her team beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the final to claim their second consecutive title.

Andonovski managed Megan Rapinoe while at Reign FC

Andonovski said: "First, I want to sincerely thank U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro, our Women's National Team General Manager Kate Markgraf and U.S. Soccer Director of Sporting Development Earnie Stewart and for this opportunity.

"It's a huge honour and I'm very excited to get started with this group of players and staff as we work towards continued success for this program.

"All of the talented coaches and players that have come before have built a legendary tradition of excellence and I'm committed to working very hard to continue to move this program forward."

Andonovski will begin his tenure with a friendly against Sweden on November 7, before his first major tournament comes in January when the US team bid to qualify for the Tokyo 2022 Olympics.

U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro added: "We are thrilled to welcome Vlatko to the U.S. Soccer family. As one of the most accomplished coaches in the NWSL history, he's proven he can help world-class players reach their peak, inspire his teams and win championships.

"He is widely respected by players and leaders across our soccer community, and he has the work ethic and winning mentality to guide the greatest women's soccer program in history into their next era of success."