Toni Duggan withdraws from England women's squad to face Germany at Wembley
Last Updated: 08/11/19 11:14am
Atletico Madrid forward Toni Duggan has withdrawn from the England women’s squad to face Germany in a friendly at a sold-out Wembley.
Duggan, who was not part of Phil Neville's squad for the friendly defeat against Brazil and victory over Portugal in October, has suffered a lower back injury.
Manchester City forward Georgia Stanway and defender Gemma Bonner have been called up to Neville's squad ahead of Saturday's match against the two-time world champions.
Neville, whose side's win against Portugal last month was their first since the World Cup, will aim to lead the Lionesses to a first victory at home against Germany.
England will travel to face Czech Republic in another friendly on Tuesday in their final game of the year.