Toni Duggan withdraws from England women's squad to face Germany at Wembley

Toni Duggan endured an injury-affected World Cup campaign in the summer

Atletico Madrid forward Toni Duggan has withdrawn from the England women’s squad to face Germany in a friendly at a sold-out Wembley.

Duggan, who was not part of Phil Neville's squad for the friendly defeat against Brazil and victory over Portugal in October, has suffered a lower back injury.

Manchester City forward Georgia Stanway and defender Gemma Bonner have been called up to Neville's squad ahead of Saturday's match against the two-time world champions.

Neville, whose side's win against Portugal last month was their first since the World Cup, will aim to lead the Lionesses to a first victory at home against Germany.

England will travel to face Czech Republic in another friendly on Tuesday in their final game of the year.