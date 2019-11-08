Arsenal to play PSG in Women's Champions League quarter-finals

Kim Little celebrates after scoring against Slavia Prague in the last 16

Arsenal will play two-time runners-up Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League - and could face Lyon in the last four.

Joe Montemurro's side will host PSG in the first leg of the quarter-final on March 24/25 before the return game in France on April 1/2.

The Gunners beat Slavia Prague 13-2 on aggregate in the round of 16, winning 5-2 away and 8-0 at home.

Lyon, who have won the Champions League for the last four years, face Bayern Munich in the last eight and will face Arsenal if both sides make it through.

Glasgow City, who have recently sealed a 13th-straight Scottish title, will play twice-winners Wolfsburg in the quarter-finals.

Danielle van de Donk celebrates with team-mates Jill Roord and Lisa Evans after scoring Arsenal's sixth goal at home to Slavia Prague

If they get through, they will play either Atletico Madrid or Barcelona, who face each other in an all-Spanish tie which sees Atleti's Toni Duggan come up against her former side.

The semi-final first legs will take place on April 25/26 with the second match on May 2/3.

The final will be played at Viola Park in Vienna on May 24.