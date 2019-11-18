Spain women suspend strike over pay as they edge closer to government deal

England's Toni Duggan joined Atletico Madrid from Barcelona this summer

Spain's top-flight women footballers have temporarily suspended their strike after they edged closer to securing a collective deal with the government over pay and conditions, the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) said on Monday.

The strike led to the postponement of last weekend's women's Primera Division games but matches for next weekend will go ahead as scheduled.

AFE's statement said players had agreed to halt the strike and resume working until December 20 after receiving an offer from the ministry for employment which guaranteed players a minimum salary of €16,000 per year as well as full-time contracts.

"The strike has achieved its objective, which was to bring to light the problem our colleagues face," the statement said.

"AFE wishes to state that the majority of the players think the offer made by the ministry for employment is positive and our association has told them we are ready to accept it."