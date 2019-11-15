Steph Houghton: Women's Football Weekend is fantastic

0:38 Steph Houghton says Women's Football Weekend will encourage more fans to support the WSL Steph Houghton says Women's Football Weekend will encourage more fans to support the WSL

Manchester City captain Steph Houghton says Women's Football Weekend is another ideal opportunity to showcase the women's game.

Just a few days after a crowd of more than 77,000 - a record for a Lionesses home international - watched England Women lose 2-1 to Germany, a mouth-watering fixture list awaits on Sunday.

The first Women's Football Weekend, which is timed to coincide with a pause in the Premier League and English Football League calendars, includes the Merseyside derby at Anfield while Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will stage the maiden North London derby Super League clash.

There is also a repeat of last season's FA Cup final between Manchester City and West Ham.

"I always thought the potential was there for us to grow the game as much as we can but not at this rate," said Houghton.

"I think over the last few years especially [the growth of the women's game] has been amazing.

"I think the introduction of a women's football weekend this weekend is fantastic. It encourages fans to come and support the women's games around the country.

"There are some big games including our one against West Ham at our home stadium so for us in general I think women's football is really on the up.

"I'm experienced enough to know that this league will go right down to the wire and that's what we want this league to be - competitive.

"There are a lot of good clubs including the likes of West Ham and Manchester United that have come and shown a lot of form over the last few weeks so for us we've just got make sure we concentrate on ourselves and put in a performance on the weekend.

"The lads haven't got a game this weekend, it's international week so we try to encourage fans to come and watch us and support the girls."