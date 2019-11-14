Tottenham Women duo Becky Spencer and Lucy Quinn look ahead to the first-ever North London derby in the Women's Super League

Attendances at women's matches across the country this weekend are set to soar as part of a debut initiative from the Football Association.

Following a record-breaking opening weekend in September for the Women's Super League, when 62,000 fans attended games, the FA announced plans to stage Women's Football Weekend.

With the Premier League and Championship on hold over the next few days to cater for the latest international break, the FA is turning the spotlight on the women's game in the Super League and Championship.

Taking centre stage is the maiden north London derby Super League clash between Spurs and Arsenal, and the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton, with the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Anfield both being used for the first time.

Spurs Women normally play their matches at National League Barnet's The Hive Stadium, 13 miles away, and with a capacity of 6,500.

Spurs are marketing the game as "an unmissable day out for all the family", with numerous attractions forming part of the show, including a half-time talk with former USA World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis.

Although the club is keeping the number of tickets sold under wraps at present, to run out at the 62,000-capacity stadium means the world to the players involved.

For Liverpool's derby against Everton, the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand and the Kop are being opened for the game, with the visiting fans housed in the lower Anfield Road stand.

Liverpool manager Vicky Jepson told the club's website: "We always wanted to play at Anfield this season.

"But before we just jumped right in and threw a fixture to play here, it had to be the right fixture at the right time and, for me, there's no better fixture than a derby.

"It will be nice to hear the fans singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone' when our players walk out onto the pitch and I want them to experience that more than I want to experience it myself."

On this season's opening day, Manchester City and Chelsea boasted crowds of 31,000 at the Etihad Stadium - a Super League record - and 24,000 at Stamford Bridge.

Although neither ground is being used this weekend, both clubs are expecting first-time sell-outs for a league game at their regular venues, with 7,000 for City's clash with West Ham at the Academy Stadium, and nearly 5,000 for the Blues' game against Manchester United at Kingsmeadow, the home of AFC Wimbledon.