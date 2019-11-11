Women's FA Cup second-round draw: Derby to face Nottingham Forest

Manchester City captain Steph Houghton celebrates with the trophy after they beat West Ham in the 2019 Women's FA Cup

Derby County will play Nottingham Forest in an East Midlands derby after the draw was made for the second round of the Women’s FA Cup on Monday.

Another derby sees Barnsley face Sheffield in an all-south Yorkshire tie, while Ipswich, who thrashed Basildon 5-1 in the first round, will travel to Chichester City.

In-form Plymouth Argyle, who have won their last seven league matches, go to Oxford United, with Crawley Wasps - knocked out of last season's competition by Arsenal - drawn away to Actonians.

Defending champions Manchester City, along with the rest of the FA WSL, will enter the competition at the fourth round stage.

Women's FA Cup Round Two draw:

Chorley vs Brighouse Town

Derby County vs Nottingham Forest

Barnsley vs Sheffield

Sunderland vs Middlesbrough

Stoke City vs Huddersfield Town

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fylde Ladies

Chester-le-Street Town vs Loughborough Foxes

Burnley vs Hull City

West Bromwich Albion vs Lincoln City

Hounslow vs Cardiff City

Keynsham Town vs Watford

Yeovil Town vs Southampton FC Women

Portsmouth vs Cheltenham Town or Leyton Orient

Southampton Women's FC vs MK Dons

Oxford United vs Plymouth Argyle

Chichester City vs Ipswich Town

Woodlands or Billericay Town vs Gillingham

Actonians vs Crawley Wasps