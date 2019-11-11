Women's FA Cup second-round draw: Derby to face Nottingham Forest
Last Updated: 11/11/19 11:02pm
Derby County will play Nottingham Forest in an East Midlands derby after the draw was made for the second round of the Women’s FA Cup on Monday.
Another derby sees Barnsley face Sheffield in an all-south Yorkshire tie, while Ipswich, who thrashed Basildon 5-1 in the first round, will travel to Chichester City.
In-form Plymouth Argyle, who have won their last seven league matches, go to Oxford United, with Crawley Wasps - knocked out of last season's competition by Arsenal - drawn away to Actonians.
Defending champions Manchester City, along with the rest of the FA WSL, will enter the competition at the fourth round stage.
Women's FA Cup Round Two draw:
Chorley vs Brighouse Town
Derby County vs Nottingham Forest
Barnsley vs Sheffield
Sunderland vs Middlesbrough
Stoke City vs Huddersfield Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fylde Ladies
Chester-le-Street Town vs Loughborough Foxes
Burnley vs Hull City
West Bromwich Albion vs Lincoln City
Hounslow vs Cardiff City
Keynsham Town vs Watford
Yeovil Town vs Southampton FC Women
Portsmouth vs Cheltenham Town or Leyton Orient
Southampton Women's FC vs MK Dons
Oxford United vs Plymouth Argyle
Chichester City vs Ipswich Town
Woodlands or Billericay Town vs Gillingham
Actonians vs Crawley Wasps