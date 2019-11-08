Casey Stoney: Manchester United Women head coach extends deal

Casey Stoney says she is 'extremely proud' to work at Manchester United

Manchester United Women's head coach Casey Stoney has signed a contract extension until 2022.

Stoney was put in charge of the newly-formed team in June 2018 and went on to gain promotion from the Championship in her first season.

United are fourth in the Super League this season, after winning three of their opening five games.

"I am extremely proud to be involved with Manchester United and I'm honoured to be head coach of such an incredibly hard-working and talented team," said Stoney.

"I'd like to thank the club for the fantastic support they have given me since we started this journey and for the trust in what we are building here.

United won the Championship in Stoney's first season

"I'd like to mention the fans, whose support has been incredible. Our job is to put on performances for them and keep them coming back week after week, and they continue to do so in their numbers, singing loud and proud from the stands.

"Lastly I must give thanks to my players and staff for the high standards we have set during the last 16 months both on and off the pitch. We have a special group that epitomise the values of Manchester United, and there is a hugely exciting future ahead."

Stoney, who retired in February 2018, played for Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Charlton - winning 12 major trophies - as well as winning 130 caps for England.

United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said: "I am delighted that Casey has committed her future to the club; what she has achieved already in such a short space of time has been hugely impressive.

"Building a team from scratch and gaining promotion to the Women's Super League at the first attempt was outstanding.

"Casey's professionalism and commitment to her role as Head Coach is second to none and is reflected in the team's performances and results this season.

"She has also built on the success of the Girls' Regional Talent Club and has continued our philosophy of creating a pathway from academy to first team."