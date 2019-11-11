Phil Neville says he won't walk away from England Women role

2:22 Phil Neville says he has not considered stepping down as England Women head coach, despite their run of poor form since the World Cup Phil Neville says he has not considered stepping down as England Women head coach, despite their run of poor form since the World Cup

Phil Neville says he has never considered stepping down as head coach of the England Women’s side and described the support he has received from the FA as "unwavering."

Neville's side play away to the Czech Republic on Tuesday night looking to improve on a disappointing run of just one victory from their last seven matches.

That included their 2-1 defeat to Germany at Wembley on Saturday in front of 77,768 supporters - the highest-ever attendance for an England Women home fixture - but Neviile says he remains committed to the role and his players.

England Women's head coach Phil Neville says he remains committed to England Women

When asked if he had considered stepping down, Neville said: "No. Firstly, it's not in me to walk away from a big challenge.

"Secondly, when you preach for 18 months, two years, a plan, a togetherness and a style of play that you want to play, particularly with this group of players, that, I have to say, I think we have an unbelievable connection [with].

"If I walked away from that challenge, after the challenges I've set them, I don't think I'd be able to look them in the eye.

"We've hit some players really hard over the last 18 months about the improvement that's needed, about the level of performance that's been demanded, and then the manager waves his white flag at the first sign of adversity?

"I think I'd be ashamed of myself, I think my family would be ashamed of me, and I love this job and this set of players.

"I believe in what we are doing and they believe in me. That has got to continue and that's what drives me on every single day."

Neville also said he retains the backing of the FA, having guided England to the semi-finals of the World Cup in France earlier this year.

"The support I've had from day one has been unwavering," he added.

0:57 England's Lucy Bronze says one win in seven matches is not good enough as they lost to Germany in front of a record crowd at Wembley England's Lucy Bronze says one win in seven matches is not good enough as they lost to Germany in front of a record crowd at Wembley

"They know the plan we have set and from day one they've shown me and the players unwavering support.

"What I would say now is that it's up to myself as a manager and this group of players to start performing and delivering and repaying the faith that they're showing in us.

"Ultimately, I have to take responsibility for it all and I told that to the team. The buck stops with me.

"The form we've shown is totally unacceptable."