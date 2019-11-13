Sam Kerr: Chelsea Women sign Australia striker

Sam Kerr poses for a photo at Stamford Bridge after signing for Chelsea

Australia forward Sam Kerr has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Chelsea Women.

The 26-year-old will join up with Emma Hayes' side - who currently lead the Women's Super League - for the second half of the season.

Kerr has 33 goals in 58 matches for her country since making her debut aged 15, and she is also the all-time record goalscorer in the Australian and American top-flight leagues at club level.

Kerr has 148 career goals to date at club level

In recent years, the forward had split her playing time between Perth Glory and the Chicago Red Stars.

She scored 19 goals in 23 appearances for Chicago during the 2019 season, earning the golden boot in the American league, despite being absent because of her involvement in the World Cup.

The prolific striker also registered 17 goals in 13 games for Perth in the 2018-19 campaign.

Kerr helped Australia to the last 16 of the World Cup this year, contributing five goals en route to the knockout stages.