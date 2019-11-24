Women's Super League: Chelsea maintain one-point advantage at top

Beth England celebrates scoring Chelsea's sixth goal with team-mate Maren Mjelde

Drew Spence and Beth England both scored twice as Chelsea maintained their one-point lead at the top of the FA Women's Super League with a 6-0 win at Birmingham.

Emma Hayes' side made short work of their struggling opponents with Ji So-yun firing them in front after just two minutes from a superbly taken free-kick.

Millie Bright added Chelsea's second on 37 minutes then turned provider as England made it 3-0 on the stroke of half-time.

Spence's early double at the start of the second half put the result beyond doubt and England completed the scoring for the visitors just past the hour mark.

Man City cruise past Bristol City

Second-placed Manchester City were similarly dominant as they cruised to a 5-0 win at Bristol City.

Tessa Wullaert opened the scoring after 21 minutes but City had to wait until the 65th minute to increase their lead when Ellen White converted a Keira Walsh through-ball.

Three goals in the last six minutes, with two goals from Pauline Bremer sandwiching a strong finish from Caroline Weir, added some gloss to the final scoreline.

Arsenal earn hard-fought win

Vivianne Miedema scored the only goal of the game as Arsenal beat Liverpool

Arsenal laboured to a 1-0 win over bottom club Liverpool, with Vivianne Miedema scoring the only goal of the game in the 28th minute.

The home side were well in control, with Leah Williamson hitting the bar and Danielle van de Donk and Beth Mead missing good chances, but Liverpool did enough to ensure the result remained in doubt.

Reading fight back

Ten-player Reading fought back from 2-0 down to earn a superb 3-2 victory at West Ham.

Katharina Baunach had given the hosts a fourth-minute lead and Leanne Kiernan extended West Ham's advantage in the 65th minute, after Reading's Rachel Rowe was sent off.

But Reading hit back to dominate the final stages, scoring three goals in seven minutes through Kristine Leine, Brooke Chaplen and Jade Moore, while Fara Williams hit the woodwork as the visitors could have won by more.

Man Utd, Everton seal wins

Leah Galton scored twice while Lauren James and a penalty from Katie Zelem gave Manchester United a 4-0 win over Brighton.

Everton beat Tottenham 3-1 to claim their third win in a row, with Molly Pike firing the home side in front after seven minutes.

Lucy Quinn equalised but a mistake by Spurs keeper Becky Spencer saw Anna Filbey score an own goal, and Lucy Graham's 56th-minute effort sealed the points for Everton.