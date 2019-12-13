Australia and New Zealand joint bid among four submissions to host 2023 Women's World Cup

New Zealand defender Rebekah Stott and Australia's Stephanie Catley of Australia will hope to be playing in a home World Cup in 2023

A joint bid from Australia and New Zealand is among four submissions to host the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023.

The trans-Tasman neighbours have joined forces to launch a bid - backed by both governments and football associations - which if successful would see the tournament held in the southern hemisphere for the first time.

Brazil, Colombia and Japan have also made their own respective bids to host the tournament ahead of Friday's FIFA deadline.

South Africa pulled out of contention to host the tournament earlier this week, while South Korea also withdrew from the race hours before submissions had to be confirmed.

Australia striker Sam Kerr, who has signed for Chelsea, is widely regarded as one of the world's best players

"France 2019 was certainly a watershed moment for women's football, and now it is FIFA's responsibility to take concrete measures to keep fostering the game's incredible growth," said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

"With the FIFA Women's World Cup generating an unprecedented interest across member associations, we are ensuring that the process to select the hosts is seamless, objective, ethical and transparent.

"By the time the FIFA Council announces the hosts, there should be no doubt whatsoever as to why that choice was made."

USA defended their World Cup title this summer

The 2023 tournament will be the first edition of the women's showpiece to feature 32 teams.

The United States defeated the Netherlands to win a record fourth Women's World Cup when it was held in France this summer.