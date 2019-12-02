Megan Rapinoe wins 2019 Women's Ballon d'Or

Megan Rapinoe led the USA to World Cup glory in 2019

USA's Megan Rapinoe has been crowned the 2019 Women's Ballon d'Or winner ahead of England's Lucy Bronze and her compatriot Alex Morgan.

The US captain played an integral role in helping her country retain the World Cup in France last summer, winning both the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot in the process.

"I'll do my best to get there next year," says the Reign FC midfielder after accepting the award via video message.

Lucy Bronze was runner-up to Rapinoe

Meanwhile, Bronze, the Lyon full back, said after finishing runner-up: "We have the best players in the world at Lyon. We tried our best at the World Cup and you can see the future of women's football."

And Ada Hegerberg, who won the award last year, finished in fourth place.