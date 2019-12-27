Izzy Christiansen signs for Everton Women from Lyon

Izzy Christiansen was a member of the Lyon side who won last season's Women's Champions League

Everton Women have completed the signing of Izzy Christiansen on an 18-month deal from Lyon.

Christiansen, 28, returns to Merseyside for a second spell and will join Willie Kirk's side from the second half of the 2019/20 Women's Super League season.

The midfielder was a part of the Lyon side which won last season's Women's Champions League.

The England international was also named the PFA Women's Players' Players of the Year in 2016 while at Manchester City.

"I am really happy to be back at Everton, I have a lot of friends here and it is a huge club, so I can't wait to get going," she told the club's website.

"I am really excited to be part of this club, not just on the pitch but off it as well.

"I used to train at USM Finch Farm when I played for Everton back in the day and I can see how the training facility has grown. The fact that the women's team are fully integrated within this great facility is testament to that."

Christiansen's first game for the Toffees could be against West Ham at the Rush Green Stadium in the league on January 5.