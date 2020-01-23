WSL Deadline Day: Bristol City sign Chloe Logarzo from Sydney FC

2:08 Chloe Logarzo can help the WSL's bottom club Bristol City with her 'maturity and sophistication', according to former Australia international Alicia Ferguson-Cook Chloe Logarzo can help the WSL's bottom club Bristol City with her 'maturity and sophistication', according to former Australia international Alicia Ferguson-Cook

Bristol City Women have confirmed the signing of Australia international Chloe Logarzo from Sydney FC on a one-and-a-half year deal.

The 25-year old, who won the W-League with Sydney last season, has played 41 times for her country, scoring seven goals.

Logarzo is the WSL bottom side's fifth signing of the January window, which closes on Thursday at 5pm.

The midfielder has also had spells at Colorado Pride and Newcastle Jets, as well as playing in Sweden and Norway at at Eskilstuna United and Avaldsnes, respectively.

Lozargo was named Sydney FC Player of the Year in 2018 and a year later won her second W-League title, getting on the scoresheet in Sydney's 4-2 victory over Perth in the 2019 W-League Grand Final.

WSL Deadline Day done deals

Rylee Foster, who has 'You'll Never Walk Alone' tattooed on her arm, signed for Liverpool on Deadline Day

Chloe Logarzo - Sydney FC to Bristol City, undisclosed

Rylee Foster - West Virginia University to Liverpool, free

Sophie Harris - Brighton to Lewes, season-long loan

Ellie Fletcher - Liverpool to Blackburn, free

WSL Deadline Day explained

Deadline Day in the WSL is likely to be quieter than many football fans are used to seeing in the men's game mainly due to tighter budgets and better financial planning.

New FIFA research shows more than 86 per cent of international deals involve players that are out of contract and just £551,000 was spent on transfer fees between clubs around the world in 2019.

Deals including a fee are less common in the women's game, players tend to move when out of contract and transfers are usually planned weeks, if not months, in advance so teams don't go over budget.