WSL Deadline Day: Bristol City sign Chloe Logarzo from Sydney FC
English clubs have until 5pm on Thursday to make signings
Last Updated: 23/01/20 1:57pm
Bristol City Women have confirmed the signing of Australia international Chloe Logarzo from Sydney FC on a one-and-a-half year deal.
The 25-year old, who won the W-League with Sydney last season, has played 41 times for her country, scoring seven goals.
Logarzo is the WSL bottom side's fifth signing of the January window, which closes on Thursday at 5pm.
The midfielder has also had spells at Colorado Pride and Newcastle Jets, as well as playing in Sweden and Norway at at Eskilstuna United and Avaldsnes, respectively.
Lozargo was named Sydney FC Player of the Year in 2018 and a year later won her second W-League title, getting on the scoresheet in Sydney's 4-2 victory over Perth in the 2019 W-League Grand Final.
WSL Deadline Day done deals
Chloe Logarzo - Sydney FC to Bristol City, undisclosed
Rylee Foster - West Virginia University to Liverpool, free
Sophie Harris - Brighton to Lewes, season-long loan
Ellie Fletcher - Liverpool to Blackburn, free
WSL Deadline Day explained
Deadline Day in the WSL is likely to be quieter than many football fans are used to seeing in the men's game mainly due to tighter budgets and better financial planning.
New FIFA research shows more than 86 per cent of international deals involve players that are out of contract and just £551,000 was spent on transfer fees between clubs around the world in 2019.
Deals including a fee are less common in the women's game, players tend to move when out of contract and transfers are usually planned weeks, if not months, in advance so teams don't go over budget.