Emma Hayes says Chelsea Women bringing 'taboo' menstrual cycle subject into open will be helpful

Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes has backed the club’s foresight in becoming the first club to tailor their training schedule around the players’ menstrual cycles.

Dr Georgie Bruinvels has been working with the club and Hayes believes their innovative stance can offer major rewards to the side.

"Knowledge is always a benefit and to have a better understanding of our player's individual needs will help us," Hayes told Sky Sports News.

"Understanding the menstrual cycle is just one part of the holistic understanding you need to have of your footballers in order to help them prepare.

"I think it's a subject that's been a taboo and there have been a lot of unknowns so for us, so to bring that into the open and deal with it quite normally, as we do [with] nutrition, will be really helpful.

"It forms part of the knowledge that is provided to us from which decisions are made about what we do for each and every individual from day-to-day, so it helps to formulate those decisions, although it's [just] one component of it."

Chelsea go into Sunday's game with Manchester City at the Academy Stadium just one point behind the Women's Super League leaders, with Hayes looking for some extra quality to add to the gritty qualities her side have shown in recent matches.

"Our performances have been mixed the last couple of games against sides who sit inside their own half," added Hayes.

"I want to make sure the team produces a higher level of performance than I've seen from them recently if we are going to go up there and win for the first time since I've been manager.

"Man City are a top team, they have been for years, and there's very, very little between the two sides.

"This is the most consistent Chelsea team I have had since I've been here. We've been able to grind results out, even when we haven't been at our best."