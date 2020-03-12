Megan Rapinoe rejects USSF apology over USWNT inferiority claims

The badge on USA midfielder Megan Rapinoe's shirt was turned inside out ahead of the match

Ballon d'Or winner Megan Rapinoe has described the US Soccer Federation as "misogynistic and sexist" and rejected their apology for claiming that the US women's team had lesser responsibilities and physical abilities than their male counterparts.

USSF president Carlos Cordeiro apologised for the "offence and pain" caused by claims made in court documents over a law suit over equal pay made by members of the USWNT.

The apology came after Rapinoe and her team-mates protested ahead of their SheBelieves Cup match against Japan, and after team sponsor The Coca-Cola Company denounced the federation for its stance.

"That [statement] wasn't for us," Rapinoe said after scoring in a 3-1 win. "That was for fans, for the media, for sponsors, because that all sounded pretty similar to what we've heard before.

Rapinoe and her teammates continued their protest during the pre-match photos

"You want to talk about hostility? Every negotiation we've had, those undertones are in there, that we're lesser - every mediation that we had, every time we meet with them and obviously the reason that we filed this lawsuit.

"So for him to put that out saying sorry presumably to us, we don't buy it."

In court documents filed on Monday in response to USWNT players' motion for a summary judgment, the USSF said the women claimed their ability level is the same as the men "by ignoring the materially higher level of speed and strength required to perform the job of an MNT player."

In response, on Wednesday American players wore their warm-up jerseys inside out for the national anthems and team photo and also hid the USSF crest, but allowed the four stars - one for each World Cup title - to be visible.

Rapinoe added: "Is that truly how they feel about 50 per cent of the population that they are supposed to be stewarding into the game of soccer?

USA went on to beat Japan 3-1 to make it three wins from three at the SheBelieves Cup

"I don't think anyone wants to sponsor an organisation that is being blatantly misogynistic and sexist.

"I know that we're in a contentious fight but that crossed a line completely."

A lawsuit filed by 28 members of the USWNT is seeking more than $66m (£51.5m) in damages under the Equal Pay Act and the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and a trial is scheduled for May 5.

Following the pre-match protests, which were met by chants of "equal pay" from the 19,000 sell-out crowd in Dallas, Cordeiro announced a shake-up of the USSF legal team along with his apology.

Meanwhile, Coca-Cola, a long-term partner with the USSF as well as a global sponsor of the World Cup since 1974, called the federation's assertion in documents filed earlier this week "unacceptable and offensive."

USA retained the Women's World Cup last year - winning the competition for a fourth time

"On behalf of US Soccer, I sincerely apologise for the offence and pain caused by language in this week's court filing, which did not reflect the values of our federation or our tremendous admiration of our women's national team," Cordeiro's statement said.

"Our WNT players are incredibly talented and work tirelessly, as they have demonstrated time and again from their Olympic gold medals to their World Cup titles."