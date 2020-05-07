Eni Aluko, Ellen White and Sue Smith guests on the Women's Football Show

Eni Aluko and Ellen White celebrate an England goal back in 2013

The Football Show returns this Sunday for a special edition, where all the latest news from the women's game will be discussed during a new weekly half-hour show.

Each week between 12.30pm and 1pm, presenter Jessica Creighton and regular guest Sue Smith will be joined by members of the women's football community to cast their minds over all the current affairs at the heart of the women's game.

Former England international Aluko, who is now sporting director of Aston Villa Women, marks the shows inception this Sunday, when the future of the Lionesses will be a hot topic of debate after Phil Neville's departure was announced.

The panel will also discuss the impact of lockdown on the women's game and the ongoing legal battle between the US women's team and their federation.

An interview with England and Manchester City forward Ellen White will also appear on the show, while Sue is going to give us her all-time England XI as well as setting the first of her weekly 30-second challenges to put your skills to the test!

There will be plenty more besides as part of a packed show every week, so make sure you tune in for the first edition on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Football this Sunday at 12.30pm.