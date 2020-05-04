FIFA: Decisions on U20 and U17 Women's World Cup dates expected soon

A decision on the new dates for the U20 and U17 Women's World Cup is expected this month, FIFA has confirmed.

Sky Sports News has been told a decision is likely to be announced by the middle of this month, at the latest.

The FIFA U20 Women's World Cup was scheduled in Costa Rica and Panama in August.

It will be the first ever co-hosting of a FIFA youth tournament and the second co-hosting of a FIFA tournament since the 2002 FIFA World Cup in South Korea and Japan.

France, Germany, Netherlands and Spain qualified for Europe after last summer's European Women's U19 Championship.

Goals from Sandy Baltimore and Maelle Lakrar secured France's 2-1 win against Germany in the final at St Mirren Park in Paisley.

The FIFA U17 Women's World Cup was scheduled to take place in India in November with three out of 16 teams have qualifying so far: India (hosts), Japan and North Korea.

1:02 Aston Villa's Natalie Haigh admits the coronavirus could really have damaged women's club football, but every sport is dealing with the same problem Aston Villa's Natalie Haigh admits the coronavirus could really have damaged women's club football, but every sport is dealing with the same problem

England, Scotland, Wales and Republic of Ireland have hopes of qualifying via the UEFA European Women's U17 Championship elite round in Sweden, which has also been postponed.

A FIFA spokesperson told Sky Sports News: "The Bureau of the FIFA Council has established a FIFA-Confederations working group to address the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Based on the working group recommendations following the initial meeting, we can confirm that a decision by the Bureau of the FIFA Council on the remaining FIFA tournaments that were due to take place in 2020, including the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica and Panama and the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India, is expected soon."

In April, FIFA said: "Health must always be the first priority and the main criteria in any decision-making process, especially in these challenging times."