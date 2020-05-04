Coronavirus: Aston Villa's Natalie Haigh talks about life as a footballer with no football

Natalie Haigh hopes lockdown might help her challenge Mary Berry in the baking world

From taking on jobs in supermarkets to raising money for a local hospital, the Aston Villa women’s team are facing the coronavirus crisis head on.

Having been four points clear at the top of the FA Women's Championship when football was suspended in March, Villa's players are finding ways to maintain their bond in the virtual world.

"Over the Easter weekend our manager Gemma Davies dressed as a chicken for the team catch-up," defender Natalie Haigh told Sky Sports News.

Gemma Davies has been trying to keep Villa's spirits up with fancy dress even making an appearance during a team meeting

"She is one of those people who gives everyone a laugh. We've got an app to track our workouts and she then went on a run and managed to spell out the word 'cluck' in relation to that outfit."

The light approach is how Haigh is getting through lockdown, combining her day job as the manager of a women's football academy with club fitness drills and human interaction via video.

"It's a strange time but in a weird way it's helped me reconnect with people," she added.

"Making a call or getting in touch with someone who is going to say something stupid and make you laugh. It's just finding something to occupy your mind.

"We have a team quiz everyday at midday and Alice Hassall and Charlotte Greengrass have been great at mixing it up with general knowledge, airport codes, famous landmarks from space. It's the highlight of my day."

Haigh has enjoyed an impressive first season as a Villa player where she's enjoyed better consistency than her attempts at home learning a new skill.

Haigh and Villa team-mate Sophie Haywood have helped raise money via the Villa Foundation

"I tried to jump on board the banana bread bandwagon. Weirdly my first attempt was a big success but I've tried again since and it's been an absolute flop.

"I don't know if it was just beginner's luck but clearly I'll use the next few weeks to continue practicing and hopefully I'll come out on a par with Mary Berry."

She has, however, had success running to raise thousands of pounds for a local hospital and the Villa Foundation along with team-mate Sophie Haywood and team physio Ash Hargreaves.

It's this kind of togetherness that has helped the squad make giant strides on the pitch with Sheffield United their nearest challengers when football was halted.

"Champions is not a term we've thrown around because we're not there yet but this is one of the best teams I've played in in terms of the connection of the players and staff.

"It's a great place to be a part of at the moment. The club is growing in such a frightening way, in a good way.

Dean Smith has been a big supporter of Villa's women's team

"The support from the men's team and Christian Purslow has been great, likewise Dean Smith and John Terry.

"Dean came to watch us play earlier in the season and having that support at a club with such a grand history is phenomenal."

With an announcement expected from Downing Street in the next seven days on the long-term plan for easing lockdown measures the impact on the women's game is already being felt in the lower leagues.

"I've seen the sad news that some of the clubs in Tier 3 and below have disbanded which is a real shame. I hope that in the future those clubs can be saved or be reborn," she added, referencing the news last week which saw National League side FC Fylde Women will not play on after lockdown ends.

"I know in the WSL there are full-time players who are concerned about finances and housing because that's something the clubs have been providing for them.

Villa have no idea when their next game will be with the Championship season suspended indefinitely

"We're lucky that some of us have jobs away from Aston Villa. I know a couple of the other girls have got jobs in supermarkets to help out and earn some money in this time.

"A few of the girls are students and had been working in supermarkets anyway but they've taken on extra hours and work night shifts."

So what will she take from the lockdown experience and how the British public has approached it?

"It's been so inspiring to see what people have done over the weeks with Colonel Tom being one of them. There are people doing nice things for their neighbours and I just hope after all of this people continue to do that.

"It's almost taken me back to my childhood, taking the ball to a park on my own and I hope other athletes of all ages have found that. Yes it's a strange time but there are always positives we can take."