Reading furlough women's team and members of men's U23 squad

Reading are fifth in the Women's Super League

Reading have furloughed their women's first-team squad and some members of the men's Under-23 squad.

Some of the women's first-team coaching staff have also been furloughed, with no date set for how long the club will use the government's financial scheme.

Reading were fifth in the Women's Super League before the coronavirus pandemic suspended the season.

Those furloughed from the men's under-23 squad are not involved with first-team duties.

Earlier this month, the men's team manager Mark Bowen and chief executive Nigel Howe offered to defer a significant percentage of their wages.

Reading have yet to agree on wage deferrals with their men's first team.