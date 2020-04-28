Coronavirus: AFC Fylde's women's team disbanded because of pandemic

AFC Fylde have disbanded their women's team

FC Fylde Women have been disbanded because of ongoing uncertainty over the long-term effects of the coronavirus pandemic on women's football.

The team, affiliated to men's National League side AFC Fylde, had been playing in the third tier of the women's football pyramid.

They were sitting ninth in the FA Women's National League Northern Premier Division when games were suspended and the 2019-20 season eventually declared null and void.

AFC Fylde chief executive Jonty Castle said in a statement: "With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic across the world, I feel it is right that we offer the most transparent and clearest communication possible with regards to our current position.

"I have had in-depth discussions with chairman David Haythornthwaite and we recognise that as a community based football club, AFC Fylde always wanted to operate a women's team.

"The team, led by manager Conrad Prendergast, has been a credit to the football club and the local area. However, due to the current and ongoing fluid situation regarding the Covid-19 virus, the chairman has had to take the tough decision to disband the women's team in its current format.

"We have spoken with Conrad and he is aware of the plans we have put in place, and we thank him for his understanding at this difficult and uncertain time.

"We wholeheartedly understand and accept this is not the news anyone wanted to give, or to receive and everyone at the club would like to offer our best wishes to all current players and staff for their future careers."