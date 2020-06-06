Liverpool Women's Super League relegation 'hurtful', says manager Vicky Jepson

Liverpool were relegated from the Women's Super League despite the season being incomplete

Liverpool manager Vicky Jepson says the club's relegation from the Women's Super League is a "difficult pill to swallow" after the season was curtailed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The WSL and Women's Championship seasons were ended with immediate effect last month and all clubs were given three options to resolve the final standings.

It was confirmed on Friday that teams had opted for a points-per-game record to decide the final standings, which saw Chelsea crowned champions, Liverpool relegated, and Aston Villa promoted to the top flight.

The finalised Women's Super League table based on points-per-game

"The players, the backroom staff and everyone at LFC Women are of course hurting right now after the FA decision that we should be relegated," Jepson wrote in a letter to the club's supporters.

"All we hoped for was the chance to finish the season on the pitch once it was safe to do so. We were confident we could produce the performances to get ourselves out of trouble and secure our position in the Women's Super League.

"Unfortunately we did not get the opportunity to fight for that place on the grass and it's a difficult pill to swallow. I'm very disappointed in the FA's decision, taken with eight games of our season left."

Clubs had the opportunity to vote for alternate options which would have seen Liverpool remain in the WSL.

Option two would also have used a points-per-game system, but with no relegation and an expanded 13-team WSL next season, with Villa promoted.

0:30 Relegation from the WSL will be 'tough to take' for Liverpool, according to former England international Rachel Yankey Relegation from the WSL will be 'tough to take' for Liverpool, according to former England international Rachel Yankey

The third and final option was for the WSL and Women's Championship seasons to be voided, which is the decision the FA had already taken with the third tier and below of women's football.

"We want to play our football in the WSL and now we must make it our mission to get back there as soon as possible," Jepson added.

"Our attention is already turning to next season, to the hard work ahead and to bouncing back at the earliest opportunity."