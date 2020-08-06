Everton Women sign Valerie Gauvin from Montpellier
Gauvin scored twice for France as hosts reached last eight at Women's World Cup last summer
Last Updated: 06/08/20 5:23pm
Everton Women have completed the signing of prolific France international striker Valerie Gauvin from Montpellier on a three-year deal until the end of June 2023.
Gauvin was in the France side which reached the quarter-finals of last year's World Cup before losing to eventual winners USA - and was on target in the host country's last-16 victory over Brazil.
The 24-year-old, capped 31 times by France, scored 14 goals in 16 appearances for top-flight Montpellier in the curtailed 2019/20 domestic campaign.
Gauvin spent six years with Montpellier after joining aged 18 from Toulouse, where she graduated from the club's youth team.
An Under-20 World Cup finalist with France in 2016, Gauvin scored her goals at a rate of more than one every two games for Montpellier.