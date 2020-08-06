Everton Women sign Valerie Gauvin from Montpellier

Valerie Gauvin featured in last year's Women's World Cup for France

Everton Women have completed the signing of prolific France international striker Valerie Gauvin from Montpellier on a three-year deal until the end of June 2023.

Gauvin was in the France side which reached the quarter-finals of last year's World Cup before losing to eventual winners USA - and was on target in the host country's last-16 victory over Brazil.

The 24-year-old, capped 31 times by France, scored 14 goals in 16 appearances for top-flight Montpellier in the curtailed 2019/20 domestic campaign.

Gauvin spent six years with Montpellier after joining aged 18 from Toulouse, where she graduated from the club's youth team.

An Under-20 World Cup finalist with France in 2016, Gauvin scored her goals at a rate of more than one every two games for Montpellier.