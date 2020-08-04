Jodie Taylor joins French champions Lyon on deal until end of 2020

Jodie Taylor joins OL Lyon from American sister club OL Reign

England Women international Jodie Taylor has joined Lyon on a deal until the end of 2020, the club have announced.

The 34-year-old former Arsenal striker has been playing in the United States with OL Reign, who were recently taken over by Lyon's parent company OL Groupe.

Lyon are the reigning French champions and have won the women's league 14 times, as well as being six-time Champions League winners.

They already had three England internationals - Lucy Bronze, Nikita Parris and Alex Greenwood - in their squad.

"I'm very happy to join OL and can't wait to play with my new team," Taylor told the club website.

"I just finished my season with OL Reign in the United States but I kind of stay in the same family!

Lucy Bronze is one of three England team-mates Taylor will join up with at Lyon

"I talked a lot with my English team-mates like Lucy Bronze who has been at the club for a long time, and I couldn't refuse the opportunity to play for one of the best teams in the world."

Taylor has scored 15 goals in 41 appearances for England and represented her country at the last two Women's World Cups.

She was also the top scorer at Euro 2017 with five goals, including a hat-trick in the 6-0 thrashing of Scotland in the group stages of the competition.