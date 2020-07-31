Alex Scott says therapy helped her overcome social media abuse

4:55 Alex Scott and Troy Deeney are the latest stars to be part of new film series from The Duke of Cambridge’s Heads Up campaign Alex Scott and Troy Deeney are the latest stars to be part of new film series from The Duke of Cambridge’s Heads Up campaign

Former England international Alex Scott has revealed she turned to alcohol in response to social media abuse before seeking therapy.

The 35-year-old was the victim of online trolls when she retired from playing and moved into punditry with the BBC and Sky Sports.

Scott, who retired from international football in 2017 and club football in 2018, is England's second most capped player with 140 appearances.

"When I retired, getting trolling, I found that I was turning to drink to try and hide everything, hide what I was feeling," she said.

"I didn't tell anyone, I didn't tell my mum because I didn't want her to worry or put that stress on her. I was just that person (who thought) 'I can look after myself, I can deal with stuff' but obviously sometimes that's the wrong way.

"I got to a dark place and it was over Christmas, that's when I was like 'I can't carry on like this, it's not me, I need to seek help' and that led me into therapy."

Scott added: "I want to take that stigma away from it. Now when I talk about mental health, straight away I'm smiling because I know what it's done for me to leave that place. I'm content. I'm happy, and I've used the tools that I've learned to be in that place."

Scott was speaking to Troy Deeney, who shared his experiences with therapy

Scott was speaking to Watford captain Troy Deeney as part of the Heads Up campaign's #SoundofSupport series about her struggles. The campaign seeks to encourage football fans to feel confident and comfortable in reaching out for mental health support if they need it.

Deeney, who served a prison sentence for affray in 2012, told Scott he receives therapy to combat his own drinking, and for traumas he suffered earlier in his life.

"I understood that when I started speaking I slept easier," he said. "I used to live on four hours' sleep. When I have a therapy session I'll sleep for 10 hours, because I'm knackered, but it's all the weight coming out of me."