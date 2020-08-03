Jill Ellis: Talks stall over England Women job as Phil Neville expected to take September camp

Former USA head coach Jill Ellis is the current frontrunner to succeed Phil Neville

Talks between England Women and Jill Ellis - the frontrunner to replace manager Phil Neville - have stalled, due in part to the former USA head coach's salary request.

It was announced in April Neville would be stepping down as manager of the Lionesses when his contract expires in July 2021.

England Women are preparing for their September training camp with the expectation Neville will still be in charge.

The financial hit the FA has taken during the coronavirus pandemic has had an impact on the search for his successor.

Ellis won two successive Women's World Cup titles with the USA

Ellis was earning around £382,000 ($500,000) a year with the US team when she decided to resign after winning her second World Cup last summer.

The FA announced in June it would be making 124 redundancies to protect against the projected deficit of £300m over the next four years.

The current players, as well as Neville himself, will all have a say in whoever becomes the new manager.

Manchester United fan Ellis and Neville are good friends but reports have recently surfaced from the US criticising Ellis' player management skills.

The FA has shortlisted a number of candidates to succeed Neville and conducted interviews last month.

England Women will not be taking part in next year's SheBelieves Cup, the Football Association announced recently, and news of the Lionesses' autumn fixtures will be announced in due course.

In May we assessed five key names, including Ellis, that could take over Neville.

Among the contenders are one of the best known names in the women's game in Emma Hayes, former Manchester City boss Nick Cushing, Manchester United manager Casey Stoney and English-born Canada Men's team manager John Herdman.

Sky Sports News' Jessica Creighton...

'A big reason why Neville was brought in was to overcome the notoriously British sporting mindset of plucky underdog and instil a winning mentality.

'Much like the self-belief seen in the men's squad during their entertaining run to the World Cup semi-final in 2018, the FA wanted the women's players to believe getting to the final of a major tournament was possible. Speaking to them in the run-up to the World Cup last summer, Neville managed just that, which is testament to his man-management skills.'

