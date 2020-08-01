Brandi Chastain can see why England could turn to Jill Ellis as next coach

World Cup winner Brandi Chastain says former US Women’s National Team coach Jill Ellis is one of the frontrunners for the England Women’s job.

Portsmouth-born Ellis left England in her early teenage years and has since gone on to her establish herself as one of the top female coaches in the world.

Ellis, who led the US to World Cup glory in 2015 and 2019, is seen as one of the favourites for the England job as successor to Phil Neville once he leaves his post when his contract expires next year.

Chastain can see why Ellis is firmly in contention and tells The Women's Football Show it is "critical" the Football Association gets this appointment right.

"Jill having been from the UK maybe that gives her a leg up on kind of understanding the mentality or the culture of the players," Chastain told The Women's Football Show.

"Then she has this extreme success with the US Women's National Team, so perhaps that puts her heads and shoulders above some other coaches.

"But right coach? I don't know, that depends. Time and the universe are funky things and they can really alter things. I wish everybody the best - whoever takes that position.

"I think it [the appointment of the next England manager] is very critical to be honest with you to the success of women's football globally. Because the eyes of football around the world are on professional football in England, and if the women get it right, that can drastically change the rest of the world."

