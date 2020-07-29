Scottish Women's season to begin in October
Resumption is dependent on government guidance and the Scottish FA's current suspension on competitions being lifted.
Last Updated: 29/07/20 11:17am
Scottish Women's Premier Leagues 1 and 2 and Championship Leagues will kick-off on Sunday October 18, Scottish Women's Football (SWF) has announced.
But the start of the new season remains dependent on government guidance and the Scottish FA's current suspension on competitions being lifted.
The Scottish Women's Football season had just begun when the coronavirus pandemic led to fixtures being suspended from March 15.
The season was eventually declared null and void and a new 2020/21 format was confirmed.
All the leagues will conclude their seasons by May 2 2021.
This will ensure SWF can nominate Scotland's representatives to UEFA for the Champions League season 2021/22.
A condensed League Cup competition will also take place next May and June.
However, restrictions in the calendar mean there will not be a Scottish Cup competition in the coming season.
Full fixture calendars will be released on Friday August 21.
SWF Chair Vivienne MacLaren said: "It was imperative that we continued to maintain the momentum generated prior to lockdown and we believe the new 20/21 schedule will allow us to do that.
"We'd like to thank all our key stakeholders for their commitment and involvement in our consultation discussions over the past four months which has led us to a positive outcome for the girls' and women's game".
