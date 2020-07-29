Scottish youth football gets £300,000 lockdown boost

Young players will benefit from the boost to youth football in Scotland

Thousands of youth players in Scotland are set to benefit from a £300,000 donation from the Scottish Football Partnership Trust and philanthropist James Anderson.

It is estimated the cash injection will help over 4,000 youth teams and 60,000 players.

The donation is designed to alleviate the increased costs that Scottish Youth FA clubs and parents are facing during the coronavirus pandemic as well as to support coaching, sports first aid and grassroots volunteers.

The SFPT found help was particularly needed to cover the additional costs of increased safety procedures such as PPE, hand sanitisers, enhanced medical kits and additional training kit and footballs.

"This will make a huge difference to a large number of clubs and tens of thousands of youngsters," said Scottish Football Partnership Trust James Clydsdale.

"Youth football needs support at a time when every level of football has been hit hard by the pandemic crisis.

"It is crucial for the long term good of the game there is not a decrease in the number of children and young people participating.

"We greatly appreciate James Anderson's interest and support and have identified specific areas with the Scottish Youth FA where we can help youth football."

Scottish FA Head of Community Development Paul McNeill said: "The Scottish FA is delighted with the SFP Trust's announcement today of crucial funds that will help support grassroots clubs and volunteers as they continue to help bring the sport back to so many young people.

"Grassroots clubs have played a massive role in supporting the local community during the challenges of COVID-19 and this investment will provide much needed support during this period."

Last month Anderson donated £250,000 to the Scottish Football Partnership Trust to support Scottish Women's Football.

