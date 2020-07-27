Hearts' Scottish Premiership relegation stands as SFA panel rules in favour of SPFL

An arbitration panel convened by the Scottish FA has ruled in favour of the SPFL's decision to promote Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers, and confirmed the relegation of Hearts, Partick Thistle and Stranraer will stand.

Hearts and Partick Thistle took legal action against the SPFL after being consigned to the drop as a result of the vote by clubs to curtail the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A Court of Session hearing resulted in the case being referred to a three-person arbitration panel convened under the SFA rules with a private hearing taking place last week.

The SPFL welcomed the ruling with chief executive Neil Doncaster describing it as a "clear, comprehensive and unanimous decision".

"I am absolutely delighted that our approach has been vindicated throughout, following an intense period of legal scrutiny and review," he added.

League chairman Murdoch MacLennan added: "The panel heard from many witnesses, including senior figures from across our game and three members of the SPFL executive team. Thousands of pages of evidence were considered.

"I'm therefore very pleased that the tribunal unanimously held that the challenges to the written resolution of 15 April 2020 failed, and that the SPFL were entitled to pass, and give effect to, the written resolution and all that flowed from it."

Dundee United, who will now kick off their Premiership campaign against St Johnstone on Saturday, added: "We are pleased that today's decision by the tribunal brings this matter to a close, not just for us but for the whole of Scottish football."

